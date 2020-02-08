The Pussycat Dolls release their first single in 10 years

(CNN)The Pussycat Dolls are back! Watcha think about that?
After breaking up in 2010 and going over a decade without performing together, the ladies released a brand-new single on Friday: "React."
And we're definitely reacting.
The music video features fire, leather outfits, and lots of seductive dancing in the rain.
The sultry comeback stars lead vocalist Nicole Scherzinger, Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, and Kimberly Wyatt.
"Thank you to all of the fans for your patience and loyalty all these years!!" Scherzinger said Friday on Instagram. "This video is for you."
Melody Thornton was the only group member who didn't participate in the long-awaited comeback.
Scherzinger first hinted about a reunion in November with an Instagram photo of a black heart with "Pussycat Dolls" written over it. The caption read: #PCDReunion
The Dolls, known for early 2000s hits "Buttons," "Don't Cha" and "Stickwitu," reunited to perform "React" on the season finale of "X Factor: Celebrity" in November.
The group is also going on tour in April, hitting arenas across the UK.
"It feels SOOOO good to be back," the Dolls tweeted on Saturday.