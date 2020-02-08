A mother and her 6 children were killed in Mississippi house fire

(CNN)A mother and her six children were killed early Saturday in a house fire in Clinton, Mississippi, fire officials said.

The children's father made it out of the home after trying to rescue his family, CNN affiliate WJTV reported.
He was taken to a hospital with injuries, the station reported.
Firefighters responded just after midnight, said John Alman, deputy chief of the Clinton Fire Department.
    The cause of the blaze was under investigation, Alman said.
      The names of the victims were not immediately released. They range in age from 1 year to 33 years, WJTV reported.
      The charred remains of the home could be seen Saturday morning on TV news footage.