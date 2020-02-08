How to move a massive shipwreck: A chain making seven cuts and a lot of noise

(CNN) If you live in Georgia near the Golden Ray, a 656-foot long cargo ship that has been on its side in St. Simons Sound for five months, get ready for some noise.

Apparently, a good bit of noise.

"There's no way to remove the Golden Ray without making noise -- there's no way around it," said Kevin Perry of Gallagher Marine Systems. "... We appreciate everyone's patience with the noise levels as we work to remove this wreck as quickly and safely as possible."

At a news conference Friday, he said the sounds will be like hammering you might hear from a construction site.

Officials hope to have the removal of the car carrier completed by the height of the Atlantic basin hurricane season, which begins June 1. The Golden Ray capsized September 8, and has been on its side and half submerged since.

