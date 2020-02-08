Florida 1st grade teacher tried to buy an 'eight ball' of meth while at school, authorities say

(CNN) A Florida teacher is facing felony drug charges after police say she tried to buy methamphetamine while teaching.

Valerie Lee Prince, a first grade teacher at Jacksonville Heights Elementary School in Jacksonville, was in contact with an undercover officer with the Clay County Sheriff's Office, according to a news release.

An audio recording that CCSO made and provided to the media revealed a woman talking to an officer about buying an $85 "eight ball" --an eighth of an ounce -- of methamphetamine.

The woman, who the CCSO identified as Prince, is heard telling the undercover officer he can come to the school before kids arrive at 8:30 a.m. or during her lunch break at 11 a.m.

"It was a pretty nonchalant request and the indication was it was no big deal to the suspect," Clay County Sgt. Vincent Hall said.

Read More