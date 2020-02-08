Episcopal Diocese of Michigan ordains its first female and openly lesbian bishop

(CNN) The Episcopal Diocese of Michigan ordained and consecrated Dr. Bonnie Perry as its first female and openly lesbian bishop at a ceremony on Saturday in Dearborn, Michigan.

She said the ceremony on Saturday was "one of the most intense experiences" of her life, as she was surrounded by clergy and community members who came to welcome her into the Diocese.

She wants to help all communities and people feel at home.

"For me it's about full inclusion for all people—straight, gay, bi, trans, gender fluid—this is about everyone, all are welcome," she said. "Every time you exclude someone you exclude the possibility of change and transformation."

Perry received 64 clergy votes and 118 lay votes to be elected bishop; she needed a minimum of 55 clergy votes and 94 lay votes. All the candidates up for the position of bishop were women, according to the Episcopal Diocese of Michigan. The diocese was formed in 1836.

