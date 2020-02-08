4-year-old boy shot and killed in Milwaukee

(CNN) A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed in northwest Milwaukee early Saturday morning.

Milwaukee police say they were called to a home on Lovers Lane Road and found the child suffering from a serious gunshot wound. They performed CPR but were unable to save him, the police said.

Police urged citizens to contact Milwaukee Crime Stoppers if they have information about the shooting.

Two people were arrested at the scene of the crime, but Milwaukee police say this is still an active investigation.

