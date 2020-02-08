Greek athlete chosen to be the first woman to ever start the Olympic Torch Relay

(CNN) Greek shooting champion Anna Korakaki is set to become the first woman in history to launch the Olympic Torch Relay.

Korakaki will attend the flame lighting ceremony for Tokyo 2020 in Ancient Olympia on March 12. After High Priestess Xanthi Georgiou lights the flame, Korakaki will serve as first torchbearer, according to the official website of the Olympic Games

"It's a great honor for me," Korakaki said in a statement.

"I am thrilled, and I think the feelings will get even more intense in Ancient Olympia. I am looking forward to experiencing that moment and I'm sure it will remain etched in my mind and heart for the rest of my life."

The Hellenic Olympic Committee chose Korakaki to do the honors. She won two medals at Rio 2016 -- the 25m pistol gold medal and 10m air pistol bronze medal.