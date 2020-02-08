Storm Ciara lashes Britain with high winds and rain

London (CNN) Storm Ciara lashed the United Kingdom on Sunday with heavy rain and winds of up to 80mph (130km/h), damaging buildings and causing transport disruption.

The British Meteorological Office (Met Office), which named Storm Ciara on Wednesday, issued weather warnings for four consecutive days from Saturday to Tuesday.

A "yellow" wind warning -- the lowest of its three warnings -- has been given for the whole of the UK on Sunday, along with a raised "amber" wind warning for much of England and Wales.

Alex Burkill, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said that the wind could have "significant impacts," according to PA Media news agency.

"We're taking some damage to property, flying debris, and that could bring the risk of injury to people, as well as just the usual things such as power outages and disruption to travel," Burkill added.

