Storm Ciara set to lash Britain with high winds and rain

London (CNN)Storm Ciara is expected to make landfall in the United Kingdom this weekend, bringing heavy rain and winds of up to 80mph (130km/h).
Forecasters warn that Storm Ciara, named by the British Meteorological Office (Met Office) on Wednesday, could disrupt transport and damage buildings over the weekend.
The Met Office has issued weather warnings for four consecutive days from Saturday to Tuesday.
A "yellow" wind warning -- the lowest of its three warnings -- has been given for areas in the northwest of the UK on Saturday. This extends to the whole of the UK on Sunday, along with a raised "amber" wind warning for the southeast of England.
Frank Saunders, Met Office chief meteorologist, said: "Storm Ciara will bring damaging winds and heavy rain across the UK this weekend and we have issued a range of severe weather warnings giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm."
Saunders added that gales of up to 60mph are expected inland, while stronger winds of 80mph or more will hit coastal areas in England and Scotland.
The Met Office has also warned that southern Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales will suffer heavy rain over the weekend -- with between 60 and 80 millimeters of rain falling in some places.
As a result of the weather warnings and the subsequent risk of debris railing onto the tracks, rail companies have advised passengers to check services before traveling.
Nick King, network services director at Network Rail, which owns most of the UK's railways, said there would "inevitably be some reduced services and speed restrictions in place."
The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), a charity that saves lives at sea, warned people on its Twitter page to avoid "exposed areas and breaking waves."