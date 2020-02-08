Storm Ciara set to lash Britain with high winds and rain

London (CNN) Storm Ciara is expected to make landfall in the United Kingdom this weekend, bringing heavy rain and winds of up to 80mph (130km/h).

Forecasters warn that Storm Ciara, named by the British Meteorological Office (Met Office) on Wednesday, could disrupt transport and damage buildings over the weekend.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for four consecutive days from Saturday to Tuesday.

A "yellow" wind warning -- the lowest of its three warnings -- has been given for areas in the northwest of the UK on Saturday. This extends to the whole of the UK on Sunday, along with a raised "amber" wind warning for the southeast of England.

Frank Saunders, Met Office chief meteorologist, said: "Storm Ciara will bring damaging winds and heavy rain across the UK this weekend and we have issued a range of severe weather warnings giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm."