French ice-skating federation president resigns over sex abuse scandal

(CNN) The president of France's national ice-skating federation Didier Gailhaguet resigned on Saturday over criticism of his handling of sex abuse allegations against a former national coach.

Gailhaguet's resignation comes after claims of rape and sexual harassment against Gilles Beyer by former skaters he had trained.

"In the spirit of conciliation, I took the sensible decision to resign with philosophy, dignity but no bitterness," Gailhaguet, 66, told journalists in Paris on Saturday.

In a book published last week, Sarah Abitbol, a former pairs skater and World bronze medalist who is now 44, accused Beyer of raping her several times from 1990 to 1992 when she was between the ages of 15 and 17.

<