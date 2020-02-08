Mississippi's notorious Parchman prison doesn't have to be a death machine

W. Ralph Eubanks is the author of "Ever is a Long Time: A Journey Into Mississippi's Dark Past," and is a visiting professor of English and Southern Studies at the University of Mississippi. His book on Mississippi's literary landscape, "A Place Like Mississippi," will be released next year by Timber Press. The views expressed here are his. Read more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) The state prison at Parchman casts a long shadow in both Mississippi's and this country's creative imagination.

The notorious prison farm -- known most recently for being the prison where nice inmates have recently died -- sits on 20,000 acres of rich Delta land provided the inspiration for the setting of the films "Cool Hand Luke and "O' Brother, Where Art Thou?" In Mississippi's literary imagination, Parchman finds its way into both the lyrics of the blues as well as fiction and poetry, touching almost every corner of the state's cultural landscape.

Ralph Eubanks

In William Faulkner's "The Mansion," it is referred to as an unescapable "destination doom." In recent literature by Mississippi writers, the characters in Jesmyn Ward's "Sing, Unburied, Sing" reveal the real and psychic costs of cycles of trauma, poverty, and violence designed to siphon vulnerable people into jails and prisons like Parchman.

It was Ward's character Michael who put it best, writing of Parchman in a letter to his wife, Leonie: "This ain't no place for no man. Black or White. Don't make no difference. This is a place for the dead."

Parchman functions as a metaphor for how crime and punishment is rendered in a swift, harsh and unrelenting manner in Mississippi. As historian David Oshinsky observed, Parchman is the quintessential prison farm, the closest thing to slavery that survived the Civil War. In the post-civil rights era, the meaning of Parchman has shifted, with the prison amplifying Mississippi's systemic problems of racism, poverty and educational deprivation.

