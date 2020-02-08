Mississippi's notorious Parchman prison doesn't have to be a death machine

W. Ralph Eubanks is the author of "Ever is a Long Time: A Journey Into Mississippi's Dark Past," and is a visiting professor of English and Southern Studies at the University of Mississippi. His book on Mississippi's literary landscape, "A Place Like Mississippi," will be released next year by Timber Press. The views expressed here are his. Read more opinion on CNN.
(CNN)The state prison at Parchman casts a long shadow in both Mississippi's and this country's creative imagination.
The notorious prison farm -- known most recently for being the prison where nice inmates have recently died -- sits on 20,000 acres of rich Delta land provided the inspiration for the setting of the films "Cool Hand Luke and "O' Brother, Where Art Thou?" In Mississippi's literary imagination, Parchman finds its way into both the lyrics of the blues as well as fiction and poetry, touching almost every corner of the state's cultural landscape.
In William Faulkner's "The Mansion," it is referred to as an unescapable "destination doom." In recent literature by Mississippi writers, the characters in Jesmyn Ward's "Sing, Unburied, Sing" reveal the real and psychic costs of cycles of trauma, poverty, and violence designed to siphon vulnerable people into jails and prisons like Parchman.
It was Ward's character Michael who put it best, writing of Parchman in a letter to his wife, Leonie: "This ain't no place for no man. Black or White. Don't make no difference. This is a place for the dead."
Parchman functions as a metaphor for how crime and punishment is rendered in a swift, harsh and unrelenting manner in Mississippi. As historian David Oshinsky observed, Parchman is the quintessential prison farm, the closest thing to slavery that survived the Civil War. In the post-civil rights era, the meaning of Parchman has shifted, with the prison amplifying Mississippi's systemic problems of racism, poverty and educational deprivation.
Recent events have led many in this country to see it more like Jesmyn Ward's Michael: as a place for the dead. Since a December riot, 15 inmates in Mississippi prisons have died, either by suicide or by violence. The release of video from contraband cell phones revealed inhumane living conditions -- killings.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has called for closing Unit 29, where visual evidence caught by prisoners revealed that the place is, as the inmates themselves describe it, a death trap. A state legislator has authored a bill that would punish those who possess cell phones inside prison -- whether a guard or a prisoner -- with a sentence of three to 15 years. On Wednesday, the Justice Department announced a civil rights investigation into whether the state has protected inmates at Parchman from violence, as well as the quality of mental health care and suicide prevention.
But closing a prison unit, legislating more punishment, and long investigations will not reform the situation at Parchman or at the 22 other prison facilities that are part of Mississippi's correctional system. In order to create real reform, Mississippi must find a way to affirm the human dignity of its incarcerated citizens.
To respond to the needs on the ground at Parchman, we must ask those inside the prison walls what reform looks like. Just moving prisoners or finding additional ways to punish them will only add to the long history of suffering that has taken place at Parchman and stretches back more than 100 years.
To change Parchman and Mississippi's prison system the first step for policy makers is to interact with imprisoned men and women as fellow human beings. As a society, we cannot continue to think of those inside our prisons as less than human and reduce them to their crimes and their incarcerated state. We must find ways to understand the range of social problems that exist in Mississippi that lead this state to mass produce so many prisons and prisoners.