Women who have general anesthesia during C-sections are more likely to experience postpartum depression, study finds

By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

Updated 2:11 AM ET, Sat February 8, 2020

Suicidal thoughts were more common among women who had general anesthesia with a C-section, the Columbia University study found
(CNN)Women who have general anesthesia during C-sections are significantly more likely to experience severe post-partum depression resulting in hospitalization, suicidal thoughts or self-harm, according to a study published last week.

That might be because general anesthesia can delay breastfeeding and skin-to-skin interaction between the mother and infant, and often results in more acute and persistent pain after childbirth, researchers from Columbia University explained.
"These situations are often coupled with a ne