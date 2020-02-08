Women who have general anesthesia during C-sections are more likely to experience postpartum depression, study finds

(CNN) Women who have general anesthesia during C-sections are significantly more likely to experience severe post-partum depression resulting in hospitalization, suicidal thoughts or self-harm, according to a study published last week.

That might be because general anesthesia can delay breastfeeding and skin-to-skin interaction between the mother and infant, and often results in more acute and persistent pain after childbirth, researchers from Columbia University explained.

"These situations are often coupled with a ne