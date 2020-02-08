Thai soldier kills at least 10 in shooting spree

Bangkok, Thailand (CNN) Police in Thailand said Saturday they were searching for a soldier in who opened fire and killed at least 10 people.

The shooting happened in Thailand's Nakhon Ratchasima Province on Saturday.

Krissana Pattanacharoen, a police spokesman, told CNN: "At the moment we are trying to capture the guy. Both police and military forces have been deployed to the area."

Pattanacharoen said the motive of the gunman, who is believed to be a soldier in the 2nd Army Regional Command, remains unknown.

The military commander, Lt. General Thanya Kiatsarn, who is at the scene of the shooting, told CNN: "We can't confirm if there are any hostages taken. But we believe he [the shooter] is still holding inside Terminal 21 shopping mall. We are working on this."