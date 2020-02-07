A Nashville student-teacher was dismissed after a lesson on slavery the school says was not 'age appropriate'

(CNN) A student-teacher at a Nashville elementary school was dismissed after a Black History month lesson on slavery that prompted students to complete the phrase, "To keep their slaves subservient, plantation owners should..."

The student-teacher, who according to Metro Nashville Public Schools was African American, was giving a lesson to fourth-graders on a purported 1712 speech, in which a man identified as Willie Lynch explained to a crowd of Virginia colonists how to control enslaved people.

Scholars and historians have raised serious doubts about the speech's authenticity, with some suggesting a person with that name did not even exist during that time frame

The student-teacher asked the Waverly Belmont Elementary School class to read the text which in part read, "I have a fool-proof method for controlling your Black slaves... that, if installed correctly, it will control the slaves for at least 300 years," words reportedly said by Lynch.

The student-teacher was removed after the assignment was taught in two classes, school district spokesman Sean Braisted said. Braisted said she will not be returning to the school.

