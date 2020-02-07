Two correctional officers injured a federal prison inmate and then tried to cover it up, Justice Department says

(CNN) Two federal correctional officers were arrested Thursday after prosecutors charged them with injuring an inmate in Massachusetts and trying to cover it up.

Senior correctional officer Seth M. Bourget, 39, dropped his knee on an inmate's head while he was handcuffed and restrained in the mental health housing unit inside FMC Devens, a federal medical center, according to a February 5 indictment. Bourget also struck the inmate with a protective shield with excessive force while the inmate was in a locked cell.

According to the indictment, Joseph M. Lavorato, a 51-year-old lieutenant at the center, failed to report the June 2019 incident in a timely manner, provided misleading information and deleted video of the encounter.

Bourget was indicted on two counts of deprivation of civil rights under color of law and Lavorato was indicted on obstruction of an official proceeding and destruction and falsification of records in a federal investigation.

CNN has reached out to both correctional officers but has not heard back.

Read More