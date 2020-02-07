Every single dog from a Kansas City shelter found a home thanks to Super Bowl star's promise to pay fees

(CNN) Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi vowed to pay the adoption fees for more than 100 dogs if his team won the Super Bowl.

Now, thanks to his generosity, every kennel at one of KC Pet Project's animal shelters is empty.

"Because of Derrick Nnadi's generous sponsorship, our Petco Adoption Center has no more dogs to adopt," the non-profit wrote on Facebook on Thursday with a photo of dogless kennels. "Yay for so many lives saved!"

Nnadi partnered with the Missouri animal rescue organization this season: For every Chiefs win, he'd pay a dog's adoption fee. The Chiefs won 15 games total, including the postseason.