Baby carriers sold at Target and Amazon are recalled because a child could fall out

(CNN) Around 14,000 of Infantino's baby carriers have been recalled because its buckle can break, and the child can fall out.

These items were sold at Target and Amazon from November 15 to December 20, 2019, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a news release this week.

The carriers were manufactured in China, and no injuries have been reported.

If you have these popular baby carriers, you can return it and get a free replacement.

Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier - lot code: 2018 0619

Read More