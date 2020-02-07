A gray wolf that wandered 8,712 miles -- probably seeking a mate or a new pack -- has died in California

By David Williams, CNN

Updated 4:40 PM ET, Fri February 7, 2020

The gray wolf OR-54 was captured and tagged in 2017 and wandered as far south as Nevada.

(CNN)An endangered gray wolf that wandered more than 8,700 miles after leaving her pack in Oregon has died in Northern California.

The remains of the 3-to-4-year-old female wolf, known as OR-54, were found on Wednesday in Shasta County, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
"We are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding OR-54's death," the agency said in a statement.
    Scientists have been tracking OR-54 since she was captured in Oregon in October 2017 and fitted with a GPS-radio collar. She got her name because she was the 54th gray wolf collared in the state.
    OR-54 was born into the Rogue pack, which is currently active in southern Oregon near Crater Lake.
    Her father, OR-7, crossed into California in 2011, and was the first gray wolf in the state since the animals were eradicated there in the 1920s. He's since returned to Oregon, and formed fhe Rogue pack.
    OR-54 left the pack in January 2018 and went California on her own. Wildlife officials said she was probably searching for a mate or a new pack to join.
