(CNN) An endangered gray wolf that wandered more than 8,700 miles after leaving her pack in Oregon has died in Northern California.

The remains of the 3-to-4-year-old female wolf, known as OR-54, were found on Wednesday in Shasta County, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

"We are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding OR-54's death," the agency said in a statement.

Scientists have been tracking OR-54 since she was captured in Oregon in October 2017 and fitted with a GPS-radio collar. She got her name because she was the 54th gray wolf collared in the state.