A CEO was forced out after video showed him calling an Uber driver the n-word

(CNN) The CEO of an Arizona company is no longer at the helm after using a racial slur during a disagreement with an Uber driver.

The incident unfolded after Hans Berglund, then-CEO of Tempe fertilizer company Agroplasma, insisted on sitting in the front seat next to the driver when he was picked up January 31 at a Scottsdale home.

Randy Clarke, an Arizona State University student who's been an Uber driver for four years, asks Berglund instead to sit in the back, video Clarke provided to CNN shows. Clarke, who has two video cameras in his car, hasn't let lone riders sit next to him since he was groped in 2018 by a drunken client, he said.

Berglund asks again about sitting in front, then, after being rejected, tells Clarke to cancel the ride and says he'll order another one, according to the video. Clarke agrees, but Berglund curses, slams the door and gets in the back seat.

"Are you f**king serious with me?" Berglund says, the video shows. The passenger tells Clarke he'll ride in the back and later file a complaint with Uber.

