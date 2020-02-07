A fox sneaked into the British Parliament and caused mayhem

London (CNN) The UK's Parliament witnessed a scene of even more cunning than usual after a fox rode an escalator and sneaked into the building.

The wily creature evaded capture by police and caused havoc as it padded along the corridors over four stories of Parliament's Portcullis House building on Thursday night.

Julia Lopez, a lawmaker from the governing Conservative party, tweeted : "Team Lopez: just leaving Westminster office for the night & see a fox climbing escalator into Portcullis House!

"We have seen some strange things in Parliament since 2017, but this tops it!"

The fox had no qualms about showing lawmakers what it thought of them.

