French surfing champion Poeti Norac dies aged 24

(CNN) French surfer Poeti Norac has died in Australia at the age of 24, the French Surfing Federation has confirmed.

Norac, a longboard surfer who finished runner-up in the French national championships in 2018 and third in 2016, had moved to Australia for several months and died last weekend on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.

The federation did not confirm a cause of death but said their statement is being made with her family's agreement.

She recorded 10 victories in the Coupe de France including the 100% Girls competition in 2017.