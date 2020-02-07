French surfing champion Poeti Norac dies aged 24

French surfer Poeti Norac has died aged 24, according to the French Surfing Federation.
(CNN)French surfer Poeti Norac has died in Australia at the age of 24, the French Surfing Federation has confirmed.

Norac, a longboard surfer who finished runner-up in the French national championships in 2018 and third in 2016, had moved to Australia for several months and died last weekend on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.
The federation did not confirm a cause of death but said their statement is being made with her family's agreement.
    She recorded 10 victories in the Coupe de France including the 100% Girls competition in 2017.
