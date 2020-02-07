Save on handbags, apparel and accessories at Kate Spade's Surprise Sale

Surprise! The Kate Spade Surprise Sale is here. Through February 10, the fashionista-favorite brand known for its stylish handbags is slashing prices on a massive selection of goods. So if you've been looking for a great deal on your next crossbody or the perfect work tote, the time to buy is now.

You'll find up to 75% off across the Kate Spade line from classic loafers to recent handbag releases, along with everything from over 50% off statement bracelets to markdowns on cozy teddy coats that usually cost nearly $500. Plus, in the Bundle Shop, use the code MAKEITTWO to pair up items and save even more. But take note: Many of the items up for grabs are final sale.

Whether you're treating yourself or gifting one of these dreamy pieces to someone else, scope our a few of our favorite pieces below, and shop this surprisingly great sale before it disappears.

Laurel Way Reese ($129, originally $399; katespade.com)

This, chic, black satchel is the necessary handbag for any girl on the go. Bundle it with the Laurel Way Neda for extra savings and style.

Cape Cod Spade Loafer ($79, originally $199; katespade.com)

No working woman is complete without her go-to loafers. At just $79, these Spade buckle flats are the perfect alternative to your favorite heels.

Naomi Tote ($159, originally $448; katespade.com)

The perfect work tote with a zip closure. Hold your wallet, keys, sunglasses, lunch or any other necessities in this classic carryall.

Spot the Spade Studded Hinged Bangle ($25, originally $79; katespade.com)

This gold-plated statement piece is the perfect accent to any look. Wear it on its own, or stack on top of your watch for some extra power at work or at the party.

Laurel Way Fima and Bitsy Bundle ($99 with code MAKEITTWO; katespade.com)

Keep your hands free with a sleek crossbody and wallet combo. Available in soft taupe and cranberry cocktail, bundling these must-haves means doubling your style and savings.

Bixby Place Medium Satchel ($79, originally $329; katespade.com)

This embossed patent leather satchel is the perfect mix of classic and feminine. Enjoy a convenient zip closure, and choose from a shade range featuring styles in pomegrante, soft taupe, and black.

Gleaming Gardenia Flower Slider Bracelet ($25, originally $59; katespade.com)

Make a subtle, sparkly statement with this classy slider bracelet. Available in both silver and gold, this piece is sure to elevate any look.

Chester Street Small Allyn ($129, originally $359; katespade.com)

Pair this satchel with jeans and a white button down for the dreamiest of everyday looks. Available in chocolate cherry, port brown, and black, the only question you should have is which color you need.

Teddy Coat ($119, originally $498; katespade.com)

Button up in this ultra cozy teddy coat, the perfect solution to staying cute and comfortable this winter.

Dawn Large Backpack ($99, originally $299; katespade.com)

Whether you're headed to class, the gym or the airport, this backpack is sure to keep all your belongings together and keep you looking stylish.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.