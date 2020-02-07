Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)Shifting to a plant-based diet. Nominees battling for an Oscar. A legal dispute involving AR-15s. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.
Every country and territory within a 1,500-mile radius of North Korea, excluding Mongolia, has confirmed a case of the coronavirus. How does North Korea avoid it?
The Oscars are this Sunday, and nine films are battling to take home an award for best picture. CNN's Brian Lowry breaks down the candidates most likely to win and what the victory would say about the present state of the movie business.
More and more people are shifting to vegan diets. With the change of fast food and grocery options, vegan choices are becoming more accessible. Here are some tips to follow if you want to adopt this plant-based diet.
Heather Gilligan, an Oakland-based journalist, wants to know if she has the right to call herself Latinx. Gilligan says her ethnic background is close to that of the author of the novel "American Dirt," which has sparked controversy.
A legal dispute over the AR-15 has the potential to allow criminals unfettered access to that and other weapons, federal prosecutors say.
From Switzerland to South Africa, food and restaurants bring people together.