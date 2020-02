(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- A federal appeals court dismissed Democrats' lawsuit alleging President Trump violated the emoluments clause of the Constitution.

-- The Iowa Democratic Party extended the deadline for campaigns to call for a recanvass or recount of the Iowa caucuses.

-- The number of coronavirus cases on a cruise ship in Japan tripled overnight. Keep up with the latest here.

-- The US economy added 225,000 jobs in January, while the unemployment rate rose to 3.6%.