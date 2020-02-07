(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- A federal appeals court dismissed Democrats' lawsuit alleging President Trump violated the emoluments clause of the Constitution.
-- The Iowa Democratic Party extended the deadline for campaigns to call for a recanvass or recount of the Iowa caucuses.
-- The number of coronavirus cases on a cruise ship in Japan tripled overnight. Keep up with the latest here.
-- The US economy added 225,000 jobs in January, while the unemployment rate rose to 3.6%.
-- As the Harvey Weinstein trial continues, Weinstein's lawyer said in an interview she has never been assaulted 'because I would never put myself in that position.'
-- Douglas Hodge, former investment firm CEO, received the longest sentence of any parent charged in the college admissions scam case.
-- Lucky's Market, an organic grocery chain, collapsed.
-- Gayle King gained criticism after asking basketball icon Lisa Leslie about rape allegations against the late Kobe Bryant, and Oprah Winfrey tearfully said King has received death threats.