Mapping the future with Africa's first drone academy

By Charles Pensulo, for CNN

Updated 6:56 AM ET, Fri February 7, 2020

In Africa, drones are being used to &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2016/08/10/africa/blood-drones-rwanda-mpa/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;deliver life-saving supplies&lt;/a&gt; and serve as &lt;a href=&quot;https://money.cnn.com/2018/02/15/technology/aerobotics-farm-app-drones/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;eyes in the sky&lt;/a&gt;. Moroccan startup ATLAN Space has developed smart drones that can identify and report environmental crimes like illegal fishing, poaching or mining.
Equipped with artificial intelligence, the drones operate autonomously, are able to identify illegal activity, and can transmit information to authorities in real-time.
