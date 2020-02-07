Mapping the future with Africa's first drone academy
By Charles Pensulo, for CNN
Updated 6:56 AM ET, Fri February 7, 2020
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
Photos:How drones are transforming Africa
In Africa, drones are being used to deliver life-saving supplies and serve as eyes in the sky. Moroccan startup ATLAN Space has developed smart drones that can identify and report environmental crimes like illegal fishing, poaching or mining.
Hide Caption
1 of 19
Photos:How drones are transforming Africa
Equipped with artificial intelligence, the drones operate autonomously, are able to identify illegal activity, and can transmit information to authorities in real-time.