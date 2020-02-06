Pablo Escobar's chief hitman 'Popeye' dies of cancer

(CNN) A man who had oversight over a web of assassins working for the infamous drug trafficker Pablo Escobar is dead.

Jhon Jairo Velásquez, also known as "Popeye," died on February 6 at the National Institute of Cancer in Bogotá, Colombia, the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute (INPEC) said in a statement.

Velásquez had been hospitalized there since December 31, where he received treatment for stomach cancer.

"Popeye" was known as one of Escobar's most dreaded hit men. He has confessed to killing upwards of 300 people in Columbia during his time working for Escobar's cartel.

His history with Columbian authorities

