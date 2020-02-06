Date plants grown from 2,000-year-old seeds

(CNN) Scientists have grown six date palm plants from 2,000-year-old seeds found in ancient palaces and settlements in the Judean Desert in southern Israel.

The seeds are thought to be the oldest ever grown naturally and shed light on one of the world's earliest tree crops.

According to historical documents, the Kingdom of Judea was renowned for its large, sweet dates that could be stored and exported throughout the Roman Empire.

"They were incredibly sought after. They were given as a gift to the Roman Emperor on his birthday, and many ancient historians and geographers wrote about them," said Sarah Sallon, director of the Louis L. Borick Natural Medicine Research Center, who led the study published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances.

However, the last remains of the region's date plantations were wiped out by the 19th century, and this particular variety is now extinct, Sallon said.

