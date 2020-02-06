Date plants grown from 2,000-year-old seeds

(CNN)Scientists have grown six date palm plants from 2,000-year-old seeds found in ancient palaces and settlements in the Judean Desert in southern Israel.
The seeds are thought to be the oldest ever grown naturally and shed light on one of the world's earliest tree crops.
According to historical documents, the Kingdom of Judea was renowned for its large, sweet dates that could be stored and exported throughout the Roman Empire.
"They were incredibly sought after. They were given as a gift to the Roman Emperor on his birthday, and many ancient historians and geographers wrote about them," said Sarah Sallon, director of the Louis L. Borick Natural Medicine Research Center, who led the study published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances.
However, the last remains of the region's date plantations were wiped out by the 19th century, and this particular variety is now extinct, Sallon said.
To grow the trees, the researchers soaked 33 ancient seeds found by archaeologists in water for 24 hours and then treated them with hormones and organic fertilizer to encourage rooting.
After discarding one seed that was damaged, they planted the rest in potting soil and used desalinated water enriched with iron and fertilizer to water them.
Eventually, six of the seeds sprouted: "Some of them took a few weeks but others took months," said Sallon, who gave the plants names.
Three of the plants have now been replanted outside the greenhouse. Sallon is hopeful that Hannah, a female date tree, will flower this year and the plant could be pollinated by Methuselah -- a tree the team grew from a 1,900-year-old Judean date palm seed in 2008.