The week in 47 photos

US President Donald Trump holds up a newspaper at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, February 6. It was a day after he was acquitted in his impeachment trial.Oliver Contreras/Pool/Abaca Press/Reuters
Children wear plastic bottles as makeshift masks while waiting for a flight at Beijing Capital Airport on Thursday, January 30. The deadly Wuhan coronavirus is spreading through Asia and across the world.Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
NASA astronaut Christina Koch gives a thumbs-up after her space capsule landed in Kazakhstan on Thursday, February 6. She returned from the International Space Station along with European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov. Alexander Ryumin/TASS/Getty Images
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks to supporters in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, February 3, the night of the Iowa caucuses. The caucuses kicked off the 2020 primary season, but the results were delayed for days. Initial results had Buttigieg with a narrow lead.Win McNamee/Getty Images
Shakira, left, and Jennifer Lopez perform together at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, February 2.Kevin Winter/Getty Images
US Sen. Mitt Romney heads to the Senate floor to vote in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Romney announced, in a stirring and emotional speech, that he would break with the Republican Party and vote to convict Trump on abuse of power. He is the first senator in US history to vote to convict a president from the same party in an impeachment trial.Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
Rescue workers and firefighters work around the wreckage of a plane after itskidded off the runway and broke apart at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport on Wednesday, February 5. At least three people were killed and dozens were injured in the incident, which appeared to have taken place in poor weather conditions.Ismail Coskun/IHA/AP
Actress Renee Zellweger looks at the British Academy Film Award that she won on Sunday, February 2. Zellweger won best actress for her role in "Judy." See the full BAFTA winners listKarwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
An Air Force carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Lt. Col. Paul K. Voss on Thursday, January 30. On the right is a transfer case containing the remains of Capt. Ryan S. Phaneuf. Voss, 46, and Phaneuf, 30, died in an aircraft crash while serving in Afghanistan's Ghazni province.Steve Ruark/AP
A Palestinian protester reacts to fire during clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Hebron on Thursday, February 6. Palestinian factions, including Hamas in Gaza and Fatah in the West Bank, had called for two days of protests following the release of the Trump administration's Middle East plan. The initial wave of protests last week dissipated, but they appear to have returned this week with an increased intensity throughout the West Bank, including in Ramallah, Jenin, Hebron and Qalqilya. Several Palestinians have been killed in the clashes.Hazem Bader/AFP/Getty Images
Chief Justice John Roberts, presiding over President Trump's impeachment trial, formally ends the trial after Trump was acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate on Wednesday, February 5.Senate TV
Ranger Gabriel Lesoipa is surrounded by desert locusts in Kenya's Nasuulu Conservancy on Saturday, February 1. The Horn of Africa has been hit by the worst invasion of desert locusts in 25 years, said the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization. The invasion poses an unprecedented threat to food security in the entire sub region, where more than 19 million people in East Africa are already experiencing a high degree of food insecurity, the agency said. In Kenya, it is the worst invasion in 70 years, and the government is spending $5 million to manage the swarms of locust and prevent spreading.Ben Curtis/AP
US Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks to supporters at a caucus-night campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, February 3.Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
Members of the Syrian civil defense team known as the White Helmets hold young children who were killed in an airstrike in the rebel-held northern Aleppo province. The children were being buried in the village of Urum al-Kubra on Monday, February 3.Aaref Watad/AFP/Getty Images
Emergency workers dig around overturned vehicles near the Turkish town of Bahcesehir on Wednesday, February 5. At least 41 people have been killed and 84 injured after two avalanches hit the mountainside near Turkey's eastern border with Iran.DHA/AP
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 4. It was salted with dramatic surprises and heavy on reelection themes.Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Groundhog handler AJ Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil during the traditional Groundhog Day festivities in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. The famous groundhog did not see his shadow, which according to legend means an early spring.Jeff Swensen/Getty Images
First lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, to radio personality Rush Limbaugh during the State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 4. Limbaugh announced Monday that he is beginning treatment for lung cancer. He is a Republican Party icon and a close ally of the President.Mario Tama/Getty Images
Iowa Democratic Party chairman Troy Price walks off stage after speaking about the delay in Iowa caucus results on Tuesday, February 4. Price blamed the delay on a "coding error" with the app they planned to use to report the numbers. He apologized and called the delay "unacceptable."Charlie Neibergall/AP
Medical workers move a coronavirus patient into an isolation ward at the Second People's Hospital in Fuyang, China, on Saturday, February 1.Feature China/Barcroft Media/Getty Images
A model presents a creation from Dominnico during a fashion show in Madrid on Friday, January 31.Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images
US Rep. Jackie Speier leads an "HR3" chant during the State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 4. Trump urged lawmakers to come up with legislation to lower prescription drug prices, and some Democrats responded with the chant. HR3, now titled the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act, would empower the health and human services secretary to negotiate annually for the best prices on at least 50 costly brand-name drugs and up to 250 medications, including insulin.Tom Brenner/Reuters
Robyn Peoples, left, and Sharni Edwards kiss in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Wednesday, February 5. They are poised to be the first same-sex couple to be married in Northern Ireland.Liam McBurney/Press Association/AP
Emily Hagedorn announces Iowa caucus results from a satellite location in Paris on Monday, February 3. Paris was one of three satellite caucus locations outside the United States.Thibault Camus/AP
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, swarm on a car after it broke through a barricade and led police on a brief chase prior to the Kansas City Chiefs' championship parade on Wednesday, February 5.Ed Zurga/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
US Sen. Amy Klobuchar greets supporters at her caucus-night campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, February 3.Nati Harnik/AP
Dena D'Angelo spray-paints an Oscar statue in Hollywood on Wednesday, February 5. The Academy Awards are on Sunday.Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Cecily Strong plays former national security adviser John Bolton during a "Saturday Night Live" sketch on February 1.Will Heath/NBC/Getty Images
Basketball fans pay tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant before the start of a game in Pieti, Italy, on Wednesday, February 5. Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash last month, spent seven years of his childhood in Rieti.Gregorio Borgia/AP
A passenger is seen on the World Dream cruise ship docked at the Kai Tak cruise terminal in Hong Kong on Wednesday, February 5. More than 5,300 people were being quarantined on two cruise ships off Hong Kong and Japan amid concerns passengers and crew were inadvertently exposed to the coronavirus.Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images
Candles and flowers are left at Kirk Douglas' star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, February 5. The Hollywood legend died earlier that day at the age of 103.P. Lehman/Barcroft Media/Getty Images
Copies of the White House budget proposal move along a conveyor belt at a publishing facility in Washington on Thursday, February 6.Alex Edelman/Bloomberg/Getty Images
US Sen. Elizabeth Warren arrives at her caucus-night rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, February 3.Andrew Harnik/AP
Israeli security forces clash with Palestinians following a raid in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on Thursday, February 6. Twelve Israeli soldiers were injured in a ramming attack in Jerusalem that morning, and security forces conducted the raid in search of a suspect. The suspect was arrested on Thursday evening, police said in a statement.Musa Al Shaer/AFP/Getty Images
A mother mourns for her dead child at the Kakamega Hospital mortuary in western Kenya on Tuesday, February 4. Fourteen children were killed and 39 were injured following a stampede at a Kakamega primary school, according to police.Brian Ongoro/AFP/Getty Images
Panda Meng Meng and her two cubs, Meng Yuan and Meng Xiang, are seen in their enclosure at a Berlin zoo on Sunday, February 2.John MacDougall/AFP/Getty Images
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remains seated as US President Donald Trump gives a speech at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington on Thursday, February 6. He started his speech by taking veiled shots at Pelosi and US Sen. Mitt Romney.Leah Millis/Reuters
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a speech at the Old Royal Naval College in London on Monday, February 3.Frank Augstein/AFP/Getty Images
People watch an elephant swim at a zoo in Chonburi, Thailand, on Tuesday, February 4.Chaiwat Subprasom/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a caucus-night rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, February 3.John Locher/AP
Medical officers in Batam, Indonesia, spray people with antiseptic after their flight arrived from Wuhan, China, the center of the coronavirus epidemic, on Sunday, February 2.Antara Foto/Reuters
The US Capitol is seen shortly after midnight on Wednesday, February 5. See last week in 31 photosDaniel Pierce Wright/Getty Images