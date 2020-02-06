Australia is getting some desperately needed rain. A downpour knocked back a third of New South Wales fires in a day

(CNN) Firefighters battling Australia's devastating wildfires are getting some help from the weather in New South Wales.

Heavy rains have knocked back the number of active fires in the state by almost a third -- in just one day, according to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

There had been 62 active fires Wednesday night, with 20 not contained, according to the agency.

That number dropped to 42 active fires by Thursday night, and only 17 not contained.

"Today we were over the moon to see rain arrive across many parts of New South Wales, with decent fall in the State's north. Fingers crossed we see this rainfall remain steady and reach the firegrounds in Southern NSW over the weekend," officials wrote on Facebook.

