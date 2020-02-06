University of Wisconsin coach resigns after allegedly using a racial epithet around student-athletes

(CNN) Erik Helland, the University of Wisconsin-Madison's longtime strength and conditioning coach for the men's basketball team, has resigned from the program.

An investigation by the university discovered that Helland had used a racial epithet while recounting a story from his NBA career while in the presence of a number of basketball student-athletes.

Helland did not return a phone call requesting comment from CNN.

"UW Athletics works to promote a safe and welcoming environment for its student-athletes and staff and the aforementioned language used does not align with the values of the athletic department, men's basketball program or the university," the university said in a statement.

Kobe King announced on January 29 that he would be transferring from the University of Wisconsin.

Helland was placed on administrative leave on Monday and did not travel with the team to Minnesota for the team's game on Wednesday.

Read More