Western Carolina building evacuated after 'hazardous materials incident,' university says

(CNN) Western Carolina University's health and human services building was evacuated and placed on lockdown Thursday after a "hazardous materials incident," an official at the campus in North Carolina said.

Officials are asking people to stay clear of the building on Little Savannah Road, university spokeswoman Julie Mathis said.

No additional details were immediately available.

In a tweet just before 10 a.m. ET, the university said campus and county public safety officials "are currently on scene at a hazardous materials incident at the Health and Human Sciences Building. The building has been evacuated at this time and locked down. Please stay away from the area until it is cleared."

The campus of about 12,000 students is located in rural Cullowhee, about an hour's drive west of Asheville.