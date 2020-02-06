Women who settled with The Spotted Pig owner want to start new restaurant

New York (CNN) Three women who settled with the owner of the famed The Spotted Pig over sexual harassment claims want to buy the site where the closed Manhattan restaurant stood and open their own eatery.

Trish Nelson is one of 11 former employees who settled with Ken Friedman and told Vanity Fair this week she wants to buy the building with two others, who have asked to remain anonymous in order to not jeopardize their current jobs.

"To be able to take over that particular space and turn it into a Stonewall Inn for women and the working class -- I think it would be an important iconic space for our country to have," Nelson told CNN. "And a reminder of -- this is what happened and this is what the human spirit is about. We move forward."

The building that housed the restaurant is owned by rapper and businessman Jay-Z, according to a person familiar with the matter. The hip-hop star also was a small investor in The Spotted Pig. Since the restaurant closed on January 26, Jay-Z has received the offer from the women and others to buy the building.

The source tells CNN that the building is not for sale.

