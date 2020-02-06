A man accidentally killed his neighbor with a crossbow while trying to save him from a dog attack

(CNN) A Massachusetts man attempting to save his neighbor from a dog attack accidentally shot and killed him with a crossbow, officials said.

Police from Adams received multiple 911 calls on Wednesday at approximately 12:09 p.m. "for a reported mauling in progress."

Investigators believe that the man, described as a good Samaritan by the district attorney's office, heard a commotion coming from his neighbor's apartment and rushed over to help. The man retrieved a crossbow and shot at one of the pit bulls.

Investigators believe that the bolt struck one of the dogs, went through the door and fatally struck the neighbor who was attempting to barricade himself from the attack. He was identified as Joshua Jadusingh, 27.

Read More