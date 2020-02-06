A property that once belonged to a family of serial killers known as the 'Bloody Benders' goes up for sale

(CNN) Ever wanted to own a gruesome piece of American history? Well, you're in luck.

Approximately 152 acres of land that once belonged to the "Bloody Benders" is for sale as a part of 15 tracts of land that were put up for auction by the Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co.

The group is believed to be one of the first serial killer families in America.

The "Bloody Benders" were a German family of four that settled a claim in southeastern Kansas in Labette County in 1871, according to the Kansas Historical Society (KHS)

John Bender Sr., his wife Kate and their two children, named John and Kate, operated an inn and sold supplies to travelers -- or so people thought.

