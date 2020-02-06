Five people were killed when a small plane crashed in Alaska

(CNN) Five people were killed when a commuter airplane crashed about 12 miles southwest of Tuntutuliak in Alaska, the Alaska State Troopers said.

Troopers in Bethel were "notified of an overdue Yute Air commuter aircraft that was traveling from Bethel to Kipnuk with one pilot and four passengers onboard," the agency said.

A Blackhawk helicopter was dispatched Thursday afternoon from the Rescue Coordination Center and located the crash.

All victims were deceased, the agency said, adding it is trying to notify next of kin. The National Transportation Safety Board has also been notified, it said.

In a Facebook post, Yute Commuter Service said all flights are canceled Friday.