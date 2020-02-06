(CNN) A planned UK tour by US evangelist Franklin Graham is in question after every venue booked by the preacher canceled planned appearances following an outcry over his homophobic and Islamophobic comments.

Now, every venue booked by Graham as part of a lengthy summer tour of the UK has told him not to come.

An arena in Newcastle upon Tyne became the seventh and final venue to cancel his June appearance on Wednesday, after an outcry over his planned speaking events.

The move follows similar decisions by venues in other British cities, including Birmingham, Liverpool and Sheffield.

Read More