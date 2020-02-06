(CNN) Beer is quite literally on tap for residents of an apartment block in the south Indian state of Kerala, after alcohol seeped into a well and mixed with the water supply for the surrounding area.

People living in Solomon's Avenue Apartments were stunned to notice a dark color to their tap water on Monday morning, and raised the issue.

"When we switched on the water motor, brown water flowed from our taps," Joshy Maliakkal, who has been a resident of Solomon's Avenue Apartments, in the Chalakudy municipality, for 47 years, told CNN.

"When we went to check the tank, we saw there was an oil-like film floating on the surface and a stench was emanating from it."

Maliakkal said that workers had been digging a hole and disposing of alcohol from the nearby Rachna Bar and Hotel the previous day. A total of 6,000 liters (1,585 gallons) of liquor was stored there, according to a Kerala official.

