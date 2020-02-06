Five-year-old girl raped on the grounds of US embassy in New Delhi

New Delhi (CNN) A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl on the grounds of the US embassy in New Delhi, according to police.

The girl was playing outside the embassy's staff quarters before she "was lured and raped by a neighbor," Eish Singhal, deputy commissioner of Delhi police, told CNN.

The girl, who is the daughter of a housekeeper employed by the embassy, later identified the 25-year-old male suspect, who has been arrested and charged with rape, police said.

"She was able to identify him point blank and there is no doubt over this," Singhal said, adding that the suspect remains in custody.

The incident has appalled embassy staff. In a statement to CNN, a US embassy spokesperson said "we were deeply disturbed by the alleged misconduct."

Read More