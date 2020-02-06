Valentine's Day outfits so good you'll want to wear them year-round

Valentine's Day. Maybe you expect roses and chocolate and a fancy dinner. Maybe you take the opportunity to plan a Galentine's Day or fun night out with friends. Or maybe you just like red or pink and don't need a special occasion for a cute new outfit.

Whatever the case, there is no shortage of fetching things to wear come February 14. Thanks to fashion's ever-evolving taste, Valentine's Day outfits have moved far beyond sweaters covered in sparkly hearts. We're talking wine-colored jumpsuits, baby doll dresses with subtle heart patterns, red cashmere sweater dresses and wrap tops you can wear all year long.

To get you inspired, we've rounded up some of our favorite Valentine's Day dresses, tops and jumpsuits. And if it's gifts you're looking for, check out our gifts for her, gifts for him, gifts for kids, Nordstrom gifts and Galentine's Day gifts.

Date night

Cashmere Long-Sleeve Crewneck Dress ($180, originally $350; neimanmarcus.com)

A super chic expression of the cashmere sweater dress that also functions beautifully as a work staple — or for loads of other occasions.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Vince Camuto Metallic Asymmetrical Bodycon Dress ($99.99, originally $118; macys.com)

This one kind of calls for dancing after dinner, no?

_______________________________________________________________________________

Simple Flavor Women's Floral Vintage Midi Dress (starting at $23.99; amazon.com)

Kind of Laura Ingalls Wilder meets secretary Joan from "Mad Men."

_______________________________________________________________________________

Gavin Dress ($218; thereformation.com)

In this less expected — heck, let's go ahead and call it majestic — dress with a thigh-high slit, you'll turn heads around the room.

_______________________________________________________________________________

ASTR the Label Primadonna Metallic Plissé Top ($66, originally $88; bloomingdales.com)

A fantastic special-occasion top that also doubles as a dressy work-day blouse under a quiet blazer.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Velvet by Graham & Spencer Dolman-Sleeve Top ($80; bloomingdales.com)

An off-the-shoulder option that never goes out of style, and the shyer among us can definitely opt for a cami underneath.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Satin Wrap Top ($84.99, originally $94.50; anntaylor.com)

So elegant and so versatile — equally at home with denim and heels, or a pencil or maxi skirt.

Girls' night out

Jacey Velvet Mini Dress ($199.95, originally $268; freepeople.com)

Throw it on over a cami and pair with leggings, tights or jeans or, if you're feeling daring, wear it on its own for a yeah-I-woke-up-like-this evening look.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Pommed Hearts Sweater Mini Dress ($158.00; anthropologie.com)

One of the sweetest sweater dresses we've ever seen — and conveniently, it can sub in as a go-to for other holiday festivities, too.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Puff-Sleeve Wrap Dress ($84.99, originally $148; jcrew.com)

It's the perfect day-to-night option with fun geometric details, puffy sleeves, and a wrap ruffle skirt, and we are fully on board with the bubblegum pinkess of it all.

_______________________________________________________________________________

GIbson x Hi Sugarplum! Como Drawstring Jersey Dress ($72; nordstrom.com)

Possibly the easiest night-out outfit ever: It's comfy jersey and helpfully has — as more dresses should — pockets!

_______________________________________________________________________________

Ruffle-Neck Button-Front Jumpsuit ($69.99, originally $138; madewell.com)

Cabernet (that falls into the Valentine's red color palette, right?) is a flattering shade for many, and this jumpsuit is one you'll reach for again and again.

______________________________________________________________________________

Topshop Heart Print Minidress ($75; nordstrom.com)

Flirty elements like an open back, corset-cinch front, puff sleeves, and yes, the little heart pattern — a Valentine's Day knockout, no matter how or with whom you're enjoying the night.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Estelle Tiered Tunic ($150; anthropologie.com)

So floaty and ethereal — and it works as either a mini dress or a top over skinny jeans or leggings.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Paulina Dress ($78; thereformation.com)

Form-fitting and with a mock neckline, it's equal parts sexy and demure — throw a cardigan or moto jacket over, and you're ready to go.

_______________________________________________________________________________

BTFBM Leopard Print Long Sleeve Blouse ($23.99; amazon.com)

We can't get enough animal print, and this soft leopard blouse may become your work-to-evening-to-weekend piece.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Michael Michael Kors Mirror Dot Jersey Crossover Top ($49.03, originally $98; michaelkors.com)

The ruched shoulders, the shimmery "mirror" dots, the wrap front — this one has a Studio 54 disco party vibe.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.