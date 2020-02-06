35 thoughtful Valentine's Day gifts she'll love

In case you missed it: Valentine's Day is right around the corner. Whether you're shopping for your girlfriend, your wife, your mom or your best friend, the annual day of love is a lovely excuse to remind each of those special people that you treasure her presence and all she brings to your life.

And we have great news: You really don't need to break the bank and buy diamond earrings for that special lady. (Though if you want to, these will certainly do.) Below we've compiled a robust list of gifts that range from practical to fun, and thoughtful to romantic.

And remember, when in doubt on Valentine's Day, you can never ever go wrong with flowers, chocolates or a cute pair of pajamas. (And, um, maybe some microwavable slippers, too.) If you're looking for more ideas, feel free to check out our Valentine's Day guides on the best gifts for him, gifts for kids, Galentine's Day gifts, Nordstrom gifts and gifts for couples.

YnM Weighted Blanket (starting at $61.90; amazon.com)

Whether she has trouble sleeping or just really enjoys wrapping herself in a throw, a weighted blanket is a great gift for all ages. This one has nearly 9,000 positive Amazon reviews and just might give her the deepest, best sleep of her life.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Chicwish Heart and Soul Patched Knit Sweater ($48.90, regularly $69; chicwish.com)

It's all in the details, and we really, really love the low-key detail on this preppy-meets-sweet sweater complete with heart-shaped elbow patches. Available in navy, red, gray and pink, the ultra-soft knit will be her go-to top anytime the temps dip.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Intelex Microwavable Slippers ($19, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Yes, you could buy her slippers. Or, even better, you could up your game and buy her microwavable slippers. Filled with natural grain and dried French lavender, the slippers hold heat for 15 to 20 minutes after they're microwaved, while giving off a subtle whiff of aromatherapy — the perfect way for any woman to wind down after a long day.

_______________________________________________________________________________

StoryWorth ($89, originally $99; storyworth.com)

Unlock the life stories of the lady in your life with StoryWorth, an annual storytelling service that sends out weekly questions meant to stir up long-buried memories. Once answered, the anecdotes are saved to her account, and, if she chooses, shared with loved ones via email on a weekly basis. Finally, the accounts are captured at the end of the year in a handsome hardcover book.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Grafomap (starting at $44; grafomap.com)

Fill her walls in a way that's sentimental and super cool with Grafomaps, a customizable website that allows you to zoom in on a location, add a title and choose from a slew of zippy color palettes. Whether you're commemorating the location of your first date or where your first baby was born, the gift is equal parts meaningful and hip.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Nest Fragrances Candle Rose Noir & Oud ($42; amazon.com)

With notes like rose, leather, patchouli and smoke, this is a candle worth burning all February long.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Uncommon Goods Kissing Mugs ($65; uncommongoods.com)

For the couple who have been drinking coffee together every morning for decades — or the couple who plan to. This adorable set of kissing mugs will put a romantic spin on your daily cup o' joe.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Away The Carry-On ($225; awaytravel.com)

A bit pricey, sure, but this suitcase from the Instagram-favorite brand Away is as cute as a suitcase can get, with color options like blush and gray-blue and an option to get a three-letter monogram etched right onto the bag (or luggage tag) for a personalized touch.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Hanna Andersson Women's Long John Top & Pant (each piece $33.60, regularly $48; hannaandersson.com)

Here's a fact: Hanna Andersson's pajamas last forever. After years and years of constant wear and washing, they look as good as the day you bought them, which is why you should grab this up for your lady in one of these four adorable, lovey-dovey patterns. Bonus: There are matching sets for the kiddos, too.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Intimacy Deck ($24.99; amazon.com)

If your date nights include Netflix, takeout and falling asleep on the couch, it's time to turn off the TV and open this deck of cards. The game includes 150 conversation-starting questions — such as "When did you realize you were in love with me?" and "What do I do that turns you on the most?" — that aim to reconnect partners and improve quality time.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Heart Cocotte Le Creuset ($150, originally $235; lecreuset.com)

Le Creuset is favored by chefs around the world, offering the best in enameled cast-iron cookware. If you and your partner love to cook, this heart-shaped cocotte comes in both rose and cerise, making your weeknight dinners all the more romantic.

_______________________________________________________________________________

UncommonGoods Vase Bookends ($45; uncommongoods.com)

Designer Monika Lubkowska-Jonas combined two of our favorite things: flowers and novels. Encourage your lady to proudly display her ever-growing collection of books with this pair of glass flower vase bookends. Just don't forget to point out that she's able to swap in real flowers whenever she feels like it.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Renpho Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine ($129.99; amazon.com)

Sure, you could buy her a massage gift certificate to a spa — but that's so fleeting. Instead, spend the same amount on a 24/7 foot massaging machine that nearly 2,000 Amazon reviewers love. Offering heat, compression and shiatsu massage in three kneading intensities and pressure levels, this is the gift she'll be thanking you for all year long.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Knock Knock 'What I Love About You' Fill-in-the-Blank Journal ($7.08, regularly $11.80; amazon.com)

If you're someone who has trouble expressing yourself, this book is the way to her heart — tell her how you feel on paper! Full of simple prompts (like, "You deserve the ___ award" or "You have the greatest taste in ___"), the book will have you sharing all your thoughts in no time.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Urpower Essential Oil Diffuser (starting at $15.99; amazon.com)

Essential oils are definitely having a moment as are the diffusers that emanate them, and this one has nearly 40,000 positive Amazon reviews. (Yes, forty thousand!) A great non-heated alternative to candles, the diffuser is completely silent, has two mist settings (continuous or intermittent), and can be managed via your phone.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Date Night Bucket List ($18; uncommongoods.com)

Reinvigorate your date nights with this game that is chock full of inspo. Sample ideas include grabbing blankets for a night of stargazing outside or attending a lecture at a local museum. Once you've completed one of the suggestions, write the date on the back of the stick and keep it as a memento.

_______________________________________________________________________________

In Bloom by Jonquil Chemise ($48; nordstrom.com)

If you're trying to spark some romance vibes this Valentine's Day, look no further than this classic satin chemise. Available in black and off-white, it's flattering and incredibly sexy.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Philips Sonicare Diamondclean Classic Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush ($134, regularly $199.99; amazon.com)

A toothbrush might not scream romance, but this one is a splurge she might not consider for herself. With more than 1,000 positive reviews on Amazon, this electric toothbrush removes seven times more plaque than a manual brush, according to Philips, whitens teeth and improves gum health. We love the two-minute timer (the duration recommended by dental professionals) and the five brushing modes. The best part, however, is that it comes in pink!

_______________________________________________________________________________

Aurate Heart Ring ($80-$200; auratenewyork.com)

Meet the dainty ring that sold out in just 24 hours! Now back in stock, the infinity heart ring is available in three colors (gold, white or rose gold) and three rates — vermeil ($80), 14-karat ($200) and 18-karat (made to order).

_______________________________________________________________________________

Minted Heart Snapshot Mix Photo Art (starting at $29; minted.com)

You know what gift wins every time? The one that is gorgeous and thoughtful, which exactly describes this heart-shaped collage of photos from Minted. Available in sizes from 8 by 8 inches to 44 by 44 inches, the print can be framed or unframed and comprises 30 images of your choosing.

_______________________________________________________________________________

J.Crew Carry-All Tote ($168; jcrew.com)

Brand new from J. Crew, this must-have leather bag comes in five universal colors (Cherry red! Navy! Neon pink!), has a detachable zip pouch that could easily function as a wallet, and fits a laptop. Did we mention it's monogrammable?

_______________________________________________________________________________

Miss Patisserie Rainbow Bath Slab ($11; anthropologie.com)

Recognize the importance of "me time" by jazzing up her bath routine this Valentine's Day. Just throw a piece or two of this rose and pear-scented bar into her water and it'll instantly turn her water into a swirly-whirly rainbow. Because of the size too, it'll last much longer than a one-use bath bomb.

_______________________________________________________________________________

V&A Fork and Trowel Gardening Set ($30.25, originally $32; amazon.com)

If the lady in your life has an unstoppable green thumb and is happiest when she's planting outside, consider these super feminine gardening tools that will add a dose of fashion to her spring planting session.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Modcloth Textured Touch Cardigan ($79; modcloth.com)

If you haven't seen this on Instagram influencers 24/7 — are you even on Instagram?! Oozing with grandma-chic style, this cozy, oversized cardigan comes in sizes from XS to 3X and has more than 1,000 likes on the Modcloth site.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Slip Silk Eye Mask ($50; amazon.com)

Yes, you can give her the gift of sleep. Gentle on the hair, these masks from Slip are made of the highest grade of mulberry silk and come in six hues. She'll feel like a glam queen while knocking out her mandatory eight hours of zzz's a night.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Godiva Chocolatier Classic Gold Ballotin Chocolate (starting at $27; amazon.com)

Here's a truth bomb: The way to a woman's heart sometimes isn't via diamonds, but actually through chocolate. Especially if it's fancy chocolate, which this Godiva gift box certainly is. Available in multiple sizes and iterations — the "Valentine's Day" option for $34.95 comes with a shiny red bow — the box is also a great last-minute gift, since it's Amazon Prime eligible.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Tory Burch Love Slide Sandals ($98; toryburch.com)

Some gifts are quietly sentimental; this is not one of those gifts. Tell her you love her with these adorable slides embossed with chenille varsity letters spelling "LOVE." Available in red, green and navy, the sandals have a super-cushioned EVA sole and a soft leather upper.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Banana Republic Petite Cropped Ombré Sweater ($71, regularly $119; bananarepublic.com)

Cropped sweaters are the "it" style this season, and we're loving this one, with its ombre pattern and ultra-long sleeves. In addition to being super soft, this thick sweater is a reasonable crop that will skim your lower torso.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Free People Ottoman Tunic ($148; freepeople.com)

Our favorite, cool-girl tunic's most popular color — bubblegum! — is back in stock, and it's appropriate for anyone aged 18 to 80. She will be thrilled, whether she's wearing it over leggings, jeans or bare legs. You're going to want to snag it before it sells out, again.

_______________________________________________________________________________

1-800-Flowers Peach Splendor by Southern Living Bouquet ($59.99; 1800flowers.com)

Zhuzh up your red-roses-giving routine by opting for something softer this year. Awash in Southern-inspired hues, this bouquet combines peach roses, white mums, hypericum berries and lots of greenery. It will look right at home in all those farmhouse-style properties that are trending right now.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Flora Nikrooz Frida Sleep Set ($50; anthropologie.com)

Sexy and comfy sleepwear? It does exist! Anthropologie is nailing it with this lace-trimmed cami-and-shorts set that comes in apple red and quiet gray hues.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum ($69.99-$81.99, originally $97-$128; walmart.com)

Take advantage of Walmart's Winter Beauty Savings event, where premium beauty brands are up to 50% off! Inspired by a garden of flowers, Gucci Bloom smells of jasmine and natural tuberose and is housed in a cool minimalist pink bottle.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Summersalt Cloud 9 Boyfriend Sleep Shirt ($80; summersalt.com)

Best known for its ultra-flattering swimwear, Summersalt now offers sleepwear too. We're more than a little obsessed with this silky night shirt that, despite being oversized, is as sexy as can be. More to know: The contrast piping on the arms, pocket and back of the shirt make the PJs, which come in three patterns, feel even more glamorous. (Equally sumptuous is the brand's cashmere turtleneck sweater that retails for a modest $125!)

_______________________________________________________________________________

BaubleBar Two Tier Star Statement Drop ($38; shopbop.com)

If you're got someone who loves bling on your list, look no further. Whether she pairs these gorgeous earrings with jeans, a T-shirt and heels for a girls night out or with a gown for a black-tie affair, they will elevate her look and make her feel utterly fancy, regardless of the occasion.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Smeg 4-Slot Toaster ($239.95; amazon.com)

We know, a toaster isn't exactly synonymous with Valentine's Day, but considering that this one from retro-cool brand Smeg comes in bubblegum pink and red, we sorta, kinda, had to put it on this list. Because let's face it: If the woman on your list is a mama, she's likely using her toaster all day long, and she might just cry happy tears to receive an ultra-fancy one this February 14.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.