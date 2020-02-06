Skims, Kim Kardashian West's shapewear line, is now at Nordstrom

Late last year, Kim Kardashian West announced that she had a brand-new business venture. After years of being frustrated with the existing, lackluster shapewear options, which never allowed her to wear more revealing items (like dresses with high slits) without the threat of the shape-enhancing undergarments peeking through, West decided to launch a shapewear line of her very own.

Called Skims, the brand went where most other shapewear brands had never gone before. Think one-legged sculpting shorts, and pasties and body tape in a variety of skin-matching colors, as well as a size range that went from XXS to 5X. After a few months of success, West is now taking Skims to Nordstrom, making her innovations more accessible than ever before.

Now on the site, you can grab some of the most popular items from the line, including her wide array of seamless underwear, shorts and bodysuits, as well as waist trainers (which come in plus sizes) and body tape. Check out some of our favorite pieces from the Skims collection at Nordstrom below, and feel free to check out the rest of the Skims collection here.

Solution Short #2 ($42; skims.com, nordstrom.com)

Consider these the perfect seamless shaping shorts for any Kardashian-esque high-slit dress or skirt. Have an outfit where your left leg is exposed? Don't worry, West's got a solution for that too with the Solution Short #1 ($42; skims.com, nordstrom.com).

Sculpting Seamless Mid-Thigh Bodysuit ($68; skims.com, nordstrom.com)

A core-shaping essential perfect for enhancing your body's natural shape, this suit holds your core, lifts your butt and helps support your chest all at the same time. A bonus: They'd also help prevent dreaded chub rub.

Sculpting Seamless Mid Waist Briefs ($32; skims.com, nordstrom.com)

These high-rise underwear are experts at both supporting and smoothing your core and even lifting your backside. It's also, thankfully, made of entirely seamless material that's breathable.

Solutionwear Body Tape ($36; skims.com, nordstrom.com)

If you've ever worn a low-cut dress or simply a dress that you felt like you were a few inches from being overexposed in, you know the importance of having good body tape like this. Available in a variety of skin-matching tones, the tape features sweat-proof adhesive that can last up to 12 hours. A stunning feat.

Sculpting Seamless Mid Shorts ($34; skims.com, nordstrom.com)

A sculpting solution for under skirts, dresses and even pants, these shorts are seamless so you won't see them through that ensemble, either.

Sculpting Seamless Bodysuit ($62; skims.com, nordstrom.com)

Smooth your body's natural shape with a bodysuit that holds in your core, lifts your butt and supports your chest. And without the shorts, it's just a little bit easier to use the bathroom in.

