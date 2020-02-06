The powerful PS4 Pro is down to just $299.99

Sure, Sony has announced the PlayStation 5, or PS5 for short, but we're still several months from its release. So if you can score a deal on the flagship PS4 Pro that supports full 4K gaming and packs a better processor, it's a big win, right?

That's exactly what Woot is thinking today. The Amazon-owned and operated deal site has the 1TB PS4 Pro for just $299.99, a discount of $100 off its regular $399.99 price. And yes, that matches the Black Friday price. You can score this deal while supplies last, and in case you want to order several, there's a maximum of 10 per person.

These are new machines and come with Sony's 1-year warranty. You'll also have plenty of room to store your favorite games (hopefully, "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" tops that list) with 1TB of storage. If you need more, you can always use an external drive to increase that storage. Of course, you also get a Dualshock 4 wireless controller.

And when it comes to 4K, the PS4 Pro can output at full 4K to your TV — just remember you'll need a 4K TV to see the difference and play a game that supports it. Additionally, it supports HDR if your TV does. This means you'll get a vibrant and colorful experience that also handles contrast quite well. That 4K support carries over if you plan on using the PS4 Pro for TV and movies.

The PS4 Pro's boost mode increases frame rates to deliver an improved gaming experience. It's a true win, win, which hopefully will deliver a win for you while playing your favorite game.

You can score the PS4 Pro for $299.99 on Woot right now, and you can visit CNN Coupons to find more savings.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.