Bundle up in new gear from Marmot's End of Season Sale

As winter starts winding down, many brands are slashing prices on cold-weather gear, and outdoor brand Marmot is no exception. Right now, Marmot is rolling out a sale featuring items from last season for up to 50% off. Think hoodies, fleeces, puffers and even sleeping bags, all at a discount until February 15.

Browse through durable pants and toasty beanies for lower temperatures, or look ahead to the summer with light tanks and tees. In addition to clothing, Marmot's famed camping and hiking gear is also getting some solid price cuts. Iconic backpacks and ultralight tents are on sale to get you ready for any upcoming outdoor adventures.

So whether you're bundling up for the home stretch of winter or getting ready for multi-day backpacking trips when the weather warms up, Marmot's End of Season Sale is worth exploring. See below for our top picks from this blowout.

Men's apparel

Men's Scree Pants ($66, Originally $110; marmot.com)

Made out of a water-repellent nylon blend, these softshell pants are light and comfy, but still durable enough to take a beating. Marmot's M3 softshell is built for high breathability, so whether you're rock climbing outside or running around the city, these pants will keep you cool all day long.

Men's Guide Down Hoody ($150, originally $250; marmot.com)

This down jacket is built to keep you nice and warm no matter the conditions. Its 700-fill power down ensures the cold never gets in, plus it's treated with Marmot's "Down Defender" technology, making it more water repellent than traditional down.

Men's Ryegate Short-Sleeve T-Shirt ($33, originally $55; marmot.com)

This shirt comes packed with tech like a Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) 50 rating to shield you from the sun, and it's made with "Marmot UpCycle" fabric, which is created from post-consumer plastic bottles. The recycled material is blended with cotton to keep the shirt light and dry on all your outdoor ventures.

Men's Watch Cap ($20.40, originally $34; marmot.com)

With a double-layer waffle knit, this acrylic cap is built to keep you warm. One of the most most crucial accessory for cold weather, this beanie is a must for making the most out of these last cold months.

Women's apparel

Women's Montreal Coat ($171, originally $285; marmot.com)

The ultimate in cold-weather coats, this super long parka can keep you warm with its high-quality 700-power fill down. It also features "Down Defender," but what really makes this coat special is the multitude of pockets: Two on the inside and two on the outside give you plenty of convenient storage space.

Women's Eclipse EVODry Pants ($120, originally $200; marmot.com)

With some of Marmot's best waterproof technology, these EVODry pants are made to keep you warm and dry. Plus, EVODry is made from upcycled materials, PFC-free fabric and eco-friendly water repellency treatment, which reduces the pants' environmental impact.

Women's Vogue Tank ($22, originally $55; marmot.com)

With stretchable nylon, a built-in, three-piece shelf bra and a UPF 50 rating, this tank offers the peak of performance. Its stretch means tons of comfort, but the crossback design ensures you always look good no matter the activity.

Women's Monica Scarf ($27, originally $45; marmot.com)

If you need an extra accessory to bundle up, look no further than this chunky knit scarf. The added layer will trap in your body heat, plus the scarf's ribbed finishing adds a touch of style to any winter outfit. Grab it in any of the three colors available: black, arctic navy or lavender aura.

Kids' apparel

Boys' Highlander Down Jacket ($59.40, originally $99; marmot.com)

Don't let your little one freeze in the cold. This jacket is packed with all the tech and warmth of its adult counterparts, locking out the winter weather in any situation. Light enough to layer, yet durable enough for rough-housing, this is the perfect winter jacket for kids.

Boys' Glade Mitts ($24.50, originally $35; marmot.com)

Keep his hands nice and toasty with these cozy mitts. Featuring Marmot's "MemBrain" waterproof technology and "Thermal R" insulation, these gloves are the ultimate in keeping small hands warm and dry.

Girls' Hyperlight Down Jacket ($69, originally $115; marmot.com)

Perfect for layering on chilly days, this down jacket is super light, but still locks in warmth. It features tons of warming and water-resistant tech, plus it comes in two color options — fig and dark steel — so it's stylish enough to wear anywhere.

Girls' Charlene Hat ($20.40, originally $34; marmot.com)

This cap comes with a fleece lining on the inside to trap in as much heat as possible. Plus, the oversized pom on the top gives it a nice flair. Available in three colors, this warm beanie is sure to pair well with any outfit.

Equipment

Kompressor Star Pack ($59.40; originally $99; marmot.com)

This ultra-lightweight pack weighs less than 2 pounds, yet its 28 liters of packing room gives it tons of space for day hikes and commutes. Featuring super comfortable shoulder straps, a hydration port, and tons of compartments and pockets, this backpack focuses on efficient performance in a compact, light design.

Kompressor Pack ($38.50, originally $55; marmot.com)

Lighter than the Star Pack at just 10.3 ounces, but featuring just 18 liters of space, the standard Kompressor Pack is a smaller option for day trips. Pack the bare minimum, but take your adventure to the max with this ultralight pack.

Trestles 15 Degree TL Sleeping Bag ($69.50, originally $139; marmot.com)

This 15-degree bag is made to keep you warm on cold nights in the backcountry. A 3D footbox increases the insulation around your feet, plus its full-length, two-way zipper means its easy to get in and out of the bag.

Tungsten Ultralight 4-Person Tent ($299.40, originally $499; marmot.com)

Weighing in at just under 16 pounds, with a minimum packing weight of 5lbs 10oz, this four-person tent is super light and perfect for any outdoor overnights. A floor area of 51 square feet provides plenty of room for campers, plus its waterproof and UV-resistant rainfly will keep you protected from any unexpected summer squall.

