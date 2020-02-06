These cases will protect your AirPods in style

Apple AirPods have transitioned from an accessory to a necessity since their release in 2016. There's no better way to drown out the noise of the daily commute, take a quick phone call or simply enjoy your favorite tunes during your down time. However, they're easy to lose and can get dirty, especially since Apple opts for an all-white case.

Now in their second generation, we understand how important your AirPods are to you, and how essential it is that you protect them. That's why we put together this guide of the most stylish and protective AirPods cases.

Elago Duo AirPods Case ($7.99, regularly $8.97; amazon.com)

This case is perfect for those who may not be the best decision makers. There's no need to commit here as this case comes with two different top colors to choose from, for your customization and enjoyment.

Silicone AirPods Case ($35; katespade.com)

This protective and sleek case comes with a handy key ring, so you'll never have to worry about losing your precious AirPods again.

Pearl AirPods Case ($18; urbanoutfitters.com)

Let your inner diva shine through with this glamorous case. The lightweight, hard-shelled case is sure to keep your AirPods safe through thick and thin.

Hamile AirPods Case ($5.99, regularly $7.99; amazon.com)

Sometimes simpler is better, and this is definitely true when it comes to this silicone case. Choose from a vast array of colors (some even glow in the dark!) and benefit from the case's anti-scratch and impact resistant technology.

Neon Hard Shell AirPods Case ($15; urbanoutfitters.com)

You'll never lose your AirPods again with this easy-to-spot neon case. Choose from several eye catching colors.

CAGOS AirPods Case ($11.99; amazon.com)

This aesthetically pleasing case is available in a variety of equally attractive patterns. Don't worry about the design fading over time — this case has a smooth finish that is resistant to damage.

Spigen Urban Fit AirPods Case ($29.99; amazon.com)

Anyone who has dropped their AirPods a few more times than they might care to admit should check out this total protective case. The soft microfiber lining keeps your AirPods clean and scratch free, while the hard exterior can protect them from even the worst of drops.

Nomad AirPods Case Cover ($29.99; nordstrom.com)

This genuine leather case is just as practical as it is attractive, offering scratch and drop protection.

LEWOTE AirPods Case ($9.99; amazon.com)

Show off your silly side with this avocado-shaped case that offers the same protection as its more serious counterparts. Check out the other designs, such as the pineapple and strawberry.

Native Union Marquetry Leather AirPods Case ($40; neimanmarcus.com)

This case's minimalistic design and leather material make it an easy pick.

Lupct AirPods Cases ($17.99; amazon.com)

Disney fans will fall in love with this set of Winnie the Pooh cases, just as protective as they are adorable! Check out the other animated favorites.

Elago Leather Airpods Case ($20; anthropologie.com)

This elegant case includes a brass carabiner and a convenient, yet stylish, button closure that will keep your AirPods safe and fashionable.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.