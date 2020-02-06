Buy a discounted bouquet from 1-800-Flowers in time for Valentine's Day

You can't go wrong with giving that special someone a nice bouquet for Valentine's Day, and 1-800-Flowers has you covered. Now through February 12, save 20% on a selection of flower and gift bundles, and check that present off your to-do list.

This offer allows you to enjoy free shipping and no service charges on your floral orders — no promo code necessary. And you won't just be saving on flowers; shoppers will also score a six-month Celebrations Passport membership, which guarantees free shipping and no service changes from 1-800-Flowers' family of brands (including Harry & David, 1-800-Baskets and more). Luckily, Mother's Day and Father's Day both fall within that time frame.

As far as your gift options go, choose from eight options, including a classic Two Dozen Red Roses bouquet ($61.59, originally $76.99; 1800flowers.com), the red and pink Enchanted Rose Medley ($53.59, originally $66.99; 1800flowers.com), or a non-traditional Tulip & Iris Bouquet ($45.59, originally $56.99; 1800flowers.com). Click here to see all your options, and order soon to ensure your blooms arrive in time for the holiday. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.