(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- A day after Senate Republicans acquitted Trump of articles of impeachment, the President used his platform at the National Prayer Breakfast to take veiled shots at Nancy Pelosi and Mitt Romney.
-- The race for first in Iowa tightened as results continued to trickle in. Pete Buttigieg holds onto his lead. Bernie Sanders is close behind.
-- Florida trooper Josh Bullock saw what he thought was someone having car trouble. He pulled over to help, but was shot and killed.
-- A high school principal was put on leave for saying Kobe Bryant's death was "deserved" in a Facebook comment.
-- Actress Jameela Jamil, who starred in 'The Good Place,' says she identifies as queer in a Twitter post.
-- The planned UK tour by US evangelist Franklin Graham is in question after every venue he booked told him not to show. It comes after an outcry over his homophobic and Islamophobic comments.
-- The Google Maps app is getting a refreshed look for its 15th birthday. Here are the new features you can expect.